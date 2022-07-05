Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Storms likely over next couple of days

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances climb higher over the next couple of days as a weak disturbance moves east-to-west along the northern Gulf Coast.

Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5
Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5(WAFB)

For today, a few showers through mid-morning will give way to scattered storms by lunch, and widespread storms into the afternoon hours. Depending on how soon rains develop in a given neighborhood, today’s highs will range anywhere from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5
Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5(WAFB)

Some of the storms today could move slowly, leading to the potential for some isolated heavy rainfall. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted near and east of Baton Rouge, with a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk for the rest of our area.

Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5
Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5(WAFB)

Good rain chances, on the order of 60%-70%, will continue into Wednesday as the disturbance slowly slides westward. After a muggy morning start in the mid 70s, highs again will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. And again, WPC has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted on Wednesday.

Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5
Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5(WAFB)

High pressure should strengthen a bit during the latter part of the week, leading to somewhat lower rain chances. Thursday and Friday will see more in the way of our typical scattered, mainly afternoon storms, with highs potentially climbing into the mid 90s for many. The extended outlook points at a fairly typical summer pattern continuing through the weekend and into next week but there are some hints of a weak cold front attempting to approach and perhaps give our rain chances an upward nudge from Sunday into Monday.

Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5
Weather Graphic for Tuesday, July 5(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

Fourth of July forecast.
A couple of showers could linger into mid to late evening
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes provides an update on Monday night's forecast and into Tuesday...
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 4
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes provides an update on Monday evening's weather.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 4
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes provides an update on Monday night's weather.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 4