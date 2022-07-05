Storms likely over next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances climb higher over the next couple of days as a weak disturbance moves east-to-west along the northern Gulf Coast.

For today, a few showers through mid-morning will give way to scattered storms by lunch, and widespread storms into the afternoon hours. Depending on how soon rains develop in a given neighborhood, today’s highs will range anywhere from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Some of the storms today could move slowly, leading to the potential for some isolated heavy rainfall. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted near and east of Baton Rouge, with a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk for the rest of our area.

Good rain chances, on the order of 60%-70%, will continue into Wednesday as the disturbance slowly slides westward. After a muggy morning start in the mid 70s, highs again will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. And again, WPC has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted on Wednesday.

High pressure should strengthen a bit during the latter part of the week, leading to somewhat lower rain chances. Thursday and Friday will see more in the way of our typical scattered, mainly afternoon storms, with highs potentially climbing into the mid 90s for many. The extended outlook points at a fairly typical summer pattern continuing through the weekend and into next week but there are some hints of a weak cold front attempting to approach and perhaps give our rain chances an upward nudge from Sunday into Monday.

