State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields said he learned he has COVID-19 on Saturday, July 5.
The senator said that based on guidelines from the CDC, he has decided to postpone all of his in-person activities until a later date.
“I am experiencing mild symptoms and I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Fields.
