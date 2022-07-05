State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields said he learned he has COVID-19 on Saturday, July 5.

The senator said that based on guidelines from the CDC, he has decided to postpone all of his in-person activities until a later date.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms and I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Fields.

