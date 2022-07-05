Facebook
State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19

State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19
State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19(Sen. Cleo Fields' office)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields said he learned he has COVID-19 on Saturday, July 5.

The senator said that based on guidelines from the CDC, he has decided to postpone all of his in-person activities until a later date.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms and I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Fields.

