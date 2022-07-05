Small local restaurants continue to struggle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you call up Fleur de Lis Pizza, you’ll be greeted with a voicemail. It’s a similar message on social media where owners blame staff shortages for the restaurant’s abrupt closure.

The pandemic may be behind us for the most part, but mom and pop restaurants all over Baton Rouge are still struggling to stay above water.

“We used to have live music on Friday nights. Can’t do it no more because I don’t have the staff to do it. If I get a crowd in here and I can’t provide the service for them, they not gonna come back,” said owner of Poor Boy Lloyd’s Freddie Taylor.

Taylor says the cost of food and electricity has forced him and others to have to choose between raising prices on the menu or cutting staff. He too now has had to put up a help wanted sign.

“First time I had to do it was 3 weeks ago. Never had to do it, and I’ve been here over 37 years. You can’t find nobody qualified. I mean everybody says they can do this and do that, and they say they can. But it’s just not quite what you need,” Taylor continued.

Taylor says he believes small restaurants like his are having trouble competing with corporate chain restaurants that may offer better pay and benefits to potential workers.

“Some of them, yes, have better pay a lot of them have better pay. But everywhere you look, there’s a help wanted sign. I was surprised when I see the Fleur de Lis shut down. That’s been there what 70 years. That’s unbelievable,” Taylor explained.

Freddie says he and his family who are helping him keep the place up and running will hold on as long as they can. They hope something can be done to turn things around sooner rather than later.

