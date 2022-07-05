Facebook
Louisiana insurance officials host webinar to explain details of Catastrophe Reform Package

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Senate Insurance Committee Chairman Kirk Talbot, and House Insurance Committee Chairman Mike Huval will hold a webinar on Tuesday, July 5, to explain the details of the Catastrophe Reform Package.

The speakers will provide an overview of new laws passed during the 2022 Legislative Session that are intended to enhance protections for insurance policyholders and strengthen the insurance market.

Donelon will also provide an update on the Lighthouse, Maison, and Southern Fidelity policy cancellations.

The webinar starts at 11 a.m. and is open to the public via a Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87665654749?pwd=d3o3MES3d-TNFRFXOwJhTQYHs5jeM5.1

