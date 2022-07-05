Local thrift store closing after decades of business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Here Today Gone Tomorrow thrift store located along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge is shutting its doors after about 20 years of business.

The store made the announcement on its social media accounts and thanked customers for shopping at the business over the years.

While the thrift store posted that it has shut down, there are a lot of store fixtures that need to be sold. Here Today Gone Tomorrow urged interested customers to reach out via the store’s Facebook page. The store said the items will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Here Today Gone Tomorrow said it was founded years ago with the mission of serving as a funding source for area charities and nonprofit organizations.

