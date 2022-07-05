Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Local thrift store closing after decades of business

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.(Pexels.com)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Here Today Gone Tomorrow thrift store located along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge is shutting its doors after about 20 years of business.

The store made the announcement on its social media accounts and thanked customers for shopping at the business over the years.

While the thrift store posted that it has shut down, there are a lot of store fixtures that need to be sold. Here Today Gone Tomorrow urged interested customers to reach out via the store’s Facebook page. The store said the items will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Here Today Gone Tomorrow said it was founded years ago with the mission of serving as a funding source for area charities and nonprofit organizations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

Fleur de Lis Pizza shared this message on its social media page Saturday night, July 2.
Small local restaurants continue to struggle
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Small local restaurants continue to struggle
Small local restaurants continue to struggle