Livingston students eligible for free meals

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Students in Livingston Parish will again be eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch in the 2022/2023 school year. That decision was made by the Livingston Parish School Board.

The program is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Livingston Parish Public Schools have taken part since the severe flood in 2016.

“School meals are essential to ensure students are nutritionally prepared for academic success. The board’s decision to elect CEP supports their ongoing commitment to the students of Livingston Parish,” said Director of School Food Services Sommer Purvis.

On average, the cost to feed a student breakfast and lunch throughout the school year comes out to about $650. Leaders say that taking part in the program saves Livingston Parish families a significant amount of money.

The program reimburses Livingston Schools for food costs based on the the percentage of students eligible to receive the free meals.

