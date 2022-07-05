Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

La. attorney general petitions state supreme court to dissolve temporary restraining order for abortion clinic

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(KNOE)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is now petitioning the Louisiana Supreme Court to dissolve the temporary restraining order that was issued against the state’s “trigger law” on abortion.

Landry filed this petition on July 2 on behalf of himself and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courtney Phillips. The temporary restraining order was issued by a judge in New Orleans; the order prevents Landry and Phillips from enforcing Louisiana’s “trigger law” banning abortion.

RELATED VIDEO:

This petition comes after the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport filed a lawsuit against the 2006 Human Life Protection Act, and the more recent 2022 Reaffirmation of Human Life Act.

“Louisiana is a pro-life state, and our laws reflect our citizen’s determination to protect life. We call upon the Louisiana Supreme Court to throw out this baseless lawsuit. It’s time Louisiana protects unborn babies from abortion,” said Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19
State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19
Crews search Blind River for a missing boater on July 4, 2022.
Teen girl killed by boat propeller after going overboard; driver charged
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
Livingston Parish students eligible for free meals