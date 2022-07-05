Facebook
Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school

Levan Harris
Levan Harris(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a high school custodian is accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Deputies said Levan Harris, 40, of Hammond, is charged with sexual battery.

According to TPSO, deputies were notified on June 30 that the incident happened while the girl was attending summer school.

CLICK HERE for full details released by TPSO.

