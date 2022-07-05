Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU headbanger goes country. Dutchtown High School alum Trey Gallman did plenty of dirty work as an LSU fullback from 2014-18, playing for both head coach Les Miles and then Ed Orgeron.

There wasn’t much glamour or celebrity during Gallman’s collegiate career, but he hardly cared, living his dream as a Tiger and charging out of the Death Valley tunnel on Saturday night.

As Gallman’s LSU days wound down, his musical career began to take shape. These days Gallman has become a popular country artist on the local scene and you can catch him at the Red Rock & Blue charity concert Friday, July 8th at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge to benefit Louisiana military organizations.

To buy tickets and for more info, please click here.

