Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Donaldsonville shooting leaves 2 wounded, one with life-threatening injuries

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, on Tuesday, July 5.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said detectives responded to a shooting on Madewood Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found the two men.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636, by texting 847411 to the sheriff’s office’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

Crews search Blind River for a missing boater on July 4, 2022.
Suspected impaired driver charged in boating incident that left teen girl dead
Childhood obesity increases future cardiovascular risks
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
The next time you go to sell big-ticket items on Facebook Marketplace, be on the lookout for...
Watch out when selling big-ticket items on Facebook