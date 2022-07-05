Donaldsonville shooting leaves 2 wounded, one with life-threatening injuries

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, on Tuesday, July 5.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said detectives responded to a shooting on Madewood Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found the two men.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636, by texting 847411 to the sheriff’s office’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

