Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Crews, Morgan named to Collegiate USA Baseball National Team

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man...
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man Collegiate USA Baseball National Team.(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man Collegiate USA Baseball National Team. The team will represent Team USA as they head to Haarlem, Netherlands from July 8-15.

The 2022 Collegiate USA Baseball Team is led by former LSU catcher and current Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, who recently won his first College World Series title by defeating Oklahoma. Former LSU utility player Drew Bianco will join the coaching staff along with former LSU assistant Cliff Godwin.

Crews is one of four returning players from last year’s team and is joined by Ole Miss’s Jacob Gonzalez, Virginia’s Paul Skenes, and Kyle Teel.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman.
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman
LSU Football
LSU lands 4-star DL Darron Reed
LSU Tigers
LSU adds another DL commit in 4-star Dashawn Womack
LSU Football
Rummel 3-star CB Ashton Stamps commits to LSU