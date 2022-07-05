Crews, Morgan named to Collegiate USA Baseball National Team

CARY, N.C. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man Collegiate USA Baseball National Team. The team will represent Team USA as they head to Haarlem, Netherlands from July 8-15.

The 2022 Collegiate USA Baseball Team is led by former LSU catcher and current Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, who recently won his first College World Series title by defeating Oklahoma. Former LSU utility player Drew Bianco will join the coaching staff along with former LSU assistant Cliff Godwin.

Crews is one of four returning players from last year’s team and is joined by Ole Miss’s Jacob Gonzalez, Virginia’s Paul Skenes, and Kyle Teel.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

