Chicken and Okra Stew

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Okra is a versatile vegetable that can be found in home gardens and farmers’ markets throughout the summer months in Louisiana. In addition to being an essential ingredient in a hearty gumbo, it can also be pickled, roasted, grilled, or fried as a treat. They are one of our favorite vegetables in the Bayou Country. Here, the okra is sautéed and stirred into a summery stew, or rather a ‘roux-less gumbo.’

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, chopped into (1-inch) pieces

1 pound okra, trimmed and (½-inch) sliced crosswise

4 tbsps unsalted butter, divided

2 tsps paprika

1 tsp kosher salt

½ pound ham, chopped

1 cup chopped tasso

1 cup chopped yellow onions

½ cup chopped green bell peppers

½ cup chopped red bell peppers

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup minced garlic

2 tsps fresh thyme leaves

1 dried bay leaf

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice

1 tbsp minced fresh parsley

6 cups chicken stock

Salt and black pepper to taste

Cooked rice for serving

½ cup chopped green onions for garnish

¼ cup chopped parsley for garnish

2 tbsps fresh thyme leaves for garnish

Method:

In a Dutch oven, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Season chicken with paprika and kosher salt then add to pot. Cook 10–15 minutes or until browned, turning occasionally. Remove from pot and set aside. Add ham and tasso to the pot and cook until golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Add onions, bell peppers, celery, garlic, 2 teaspoons thyme leaves, and bay leaf then cook 10–12 minutes, stirring often. Add tomatoes with juice and minced parsley then cook 5–7 minutes or until tomatoes break down. Add cooked chicken and stock, bring to a rolling boil then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 1 hour or until chicken is cooked through and gumbo is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

While chicken is cooking, in a 12-inch skillet, melt the remaining butter over medium-high heat. Add okra and cook until golden brown and slightly crisp, stirring occasionally. Stir into gumbo at the end of cooking time or serve on top. To serve, remove and discard bay leaf. Serve gumbo over rice garnished with green onions, chopped parsley, and fresh thyme, if desired.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.