BRCC partners with churches for new educational opportunities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced a new partnership with area churches with the goal of bringing more educational opportunities to underserved areas.

The new initiative is called the College to Church Educational Initiative and will begin as a pilot program at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Over time, the program will expand to other areas.

“Many people in the community are already utilizing food, clothing, and health services offered by their community church. BRCC wants to make an impact by helping churches meet the educational needs of many of those individuals,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “We are grateful for Rev. Smith and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church who stepped up first to partner with us to increase access points and provide world-class educational opportunities for our community.”

Some of the services offered by the new program will include assistance with earning a high school diploma, earning industry-based training credentials, or earning certifications to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in industries.

The program begins in July with a mobile campus site at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. For more details, you can contact Baton Rouge Community College at 1-866-217-9823.

