Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

BRCC partners with churches for new educational opportunities

BRCC partners with Baton Rouge churches for educations opportunities
BRCC partners with Baton Rouge churches for educations opportunities(Baton Rouge Community College)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced a new partnership with area churches with the goal of bringing more educational opportunities to underserved areas.

The new initiative is called the College to Church Educational Initiative and will begin as a pilot program at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Over time, the program will expand to other areas.

“Many people in the community are already utilizing food, clothing, and health services offered by their community church. BRCC wants to make an impact by helping churches meet the educational needs of many of those individuals,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “We are grateful for Rev. Smith and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church who stepped up first to partner with us to increase access points and provide world-class educational opportunities for our community.”

Some of the services offered by the new program will include assistance with earning a high school diploma, earning industry-based training credentials, or earning certifications to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in industries.

The program begins in July with a mobile campus site at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. For more details, you can contact Baton Rouge Community College at 1-866-217-9823.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed by boat propeller after going overboard; driver charged
George Tull.
Missing 51-year-old Baton Rouge man found safe
State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19
State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19