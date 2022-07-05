BBB: Scammer tempting drivers with phony gas station gift cards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re still feeling pain at the pump, you’ll want to watch out for a scam in which people are tempting drivers with phony gas station gift cards to get their personal information.

Carmen Million, president and CEO of the South Central Louisiana Better Business Bureau, said you will see a post on social media, get an email, or take a survey that indicates you won a $500 gas station gift card. Right now, the scam claims to be from Shell but beware of scammers also using other gas station brands.

Million said to get the gift card, you only need to pay a small fee but when scammers get your credit or debit card information, they will charge your account for amounts you never approved.

The scam may also request other personal details. Some consumers said they were asked to fill out a form and provide their name, phone number, physical address, credit card information, and other details. Sharing these details with scammers can open you up to identity theft.

How to avoid prize scams:

Never pay to win. No legitimate company will ask you to pay money to receive something you won or to get a free gift. If someone asks you to pay even a small fee to receive a prize, you’re probably dealing with a scammer.

Do your research. Impostor scams are common, so if a large company seems to be offering you a free gift, do some research first. Visit the company’s official website (by typing it into your web browser, not by following a link someone sent you) to see if they really are participating in some kind of giveaway.

Don’t act on impulse. Scammers are hoping you’ll get so excited about their offer that you won’t stop thinking about any suspicious details. Use your good judgment and question any offer that seems too good to be true.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.