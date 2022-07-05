Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Ascension Spartans

East Ascension Spartans
East Ascension Spartans(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - East Ascension talked about a trip to the Superdome in 2022 when the crew visited with the Spartans for Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, July 5.

Head coach Darnell Lee has a roster filled with 28 seniors and plenty of them showed up in the recent spring game against Denham Springs.

Defensive lineman Sydney Joseph is one of those 28 seniors and he lived in the Yellow Jackets’ backfield while the cameras were rolling.

Lee spent five years at McNeese with former Southern interim head coach Jason Rollins, who is the new defensive coordinator for the Spartans.

Lee’s son, Jaylon, is in a quarterback battle with Chris Carcisse but both of the Spartan signal-callers will be throwing to a receiving corps that includes three underclassmen with college offers.

The offensive line averages well above 300 pounds, with center and guard paving the way for a running back tandem of fellow seniors Jacorey Johnson, who’s capable of getting the tough yards, and former Sportsline Player of the Week and breakaway threat Walter Samuel, who’s also been added to the passing game mix.

