Typical summer heat, afternoon storms for the 4th
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s forecast features a fairly typical summertime pattern for our area.
Mainly dry weather through the mid to late morning hours will give way to scattered showers and t-storms from lunchtime into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s for most, with heat index values peaking in the 100°-105° range. Today’s rain chances are posted at 40%, with the best chances during the afternoon and early evening hours. A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out for evening celebrations, but most should be dry by 8 p.m. or so tonight.
An upper-level disturbance sliding east-to-west along the northern Gulf Coast will provide a bit of an enhancement in our rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for a 60% chance of showers and t-storms on both days, with highs in the low 90s. The severe weather threat is pretty low, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible in any stronger storms.
We’ll see a return to a somewhat drier pattern by the end of the week. Rain chances will run 20%-30% from Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances reach 30%-40% from Sunday into early next week, with highs continuing to top out in the low to mid 90s.
In the tropics, things have settled down after a small flurry of activity last week. Bonnie is now trekking across the eastern Pacific Ocean as a hurricane, with maximum winds up to 80 mph as of the 4 a.m. advisory. Elsewhere, things are quiet on the Atlantic side and expected to remain that way over the next several days.
