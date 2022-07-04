New Roads celebrates 4th of July weekend on False River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All along False River Sunday, no matter where you looked, you saw people celebrating independence day and waving American flags.

After some good food and an extra tasty snowball, folks out here took to the water to show off their decorated boats for a contest.

“The boats are supposed to get in the line, line up right here where the judges stand. And they’ll give out first, second, and third place prizes for the boats and party barges and stuff like that,” said Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.

The boats were also blessed by the town’s priest to hopefully keep any accidents from happening that could ruin the fun. Not only will you see a parade of boats decked out in red, white, and blue, but there’s also another tradition.

“Half of the people will just sit out there in the middle of the river and start throwing water balloons at each other so...that’s what they’re here for,” added Sheriff Thibodeaux.

Fourth of July weekend, to most, is a time to put political parties aside and come together as one. Local attendee Allen Hensley says that’s exactly what’s happening.

“There’s nothing political, it’s just one thing, America. That’s all we’re doing today is America...one thing America,” said Hensley.

“4th of July means a lot to me. I want to come out and enjoy the atmosphere, look at the boat rides, and enjoy all the vendors out here,” said another local, Michel Stewart.

With the weather staying dry for most of the day, there was no rain on any of these folk’s parade.

