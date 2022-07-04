LSU picks up commitment from 4-star DE Joshua Mickens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mike Scarborough of Tigerbait.com said it’s a bad year for high school defensive linemen in the state of Louisiana, so with that in mind, the LSU Tigers are going out of state to build their 2023 recruiting class.

Joshua Mickens, a four-star defensive end from Indianapolis, Ind. gave his verbal pledge to LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers on Sunday, July 3.

As a junior last year, Mickens made 22.5 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback sacks. He also forced five fumbles.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder gives LSU eight verbal commitments for its current class.

