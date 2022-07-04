Facebook
LSU lands four-star DL Darron Reed

By Spencer Chrisman
Jul. 4, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their third defensive lineman for the class of 2023 with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed out of Columbus, Georgia. Reed chose the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, and many others.

Reed joins Jaxon Howard and Joshua Mickens who all committed during the Fourth of July weekend.

Reed is ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports and is rated as the No. 34 overall defensive lineman in the nation.

Below is a list of commitments for the class of 2023:

  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

