LSP asking for assistance in locating 51-year-old man

George Tull.
George Tull.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man in Baton Rouge.

According to officials, George Tull, 51, was last seen on Saturday, July 2 around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Acadian and Government Street.

Tull is believed to be driving a silver Toyota Prius with the license plate number “468 ARC” he is listed at 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and blue jeans with brown shoes.

Family members stated Tull left his phone, wallet, and all forms of identification according to LSP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tull are asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-5453.

