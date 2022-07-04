Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo heavily favored in Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest

BROOKLYN, NY (WVUE) - Legendary competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are heavily favored to take down the men’s and women’s mustard-yellow championship belts in Monday’s annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island’s Maimonides Park.

Oddsmakers from Caesars Sportsbook have pegged Chestnut as a prohibitive -3000 favorite in the men’s competition, meaning a winning $3000 wager would return only $100. Or you can take the entire men’s field against Chestnut at +1200 (12-1 odds).

Chestnut has won the contest in 14 of the past 15 years, and set a record last year by consuming 76 hot dogs and buns before the contest’s 10-minute time limit expired. Caesars has set the over/under on Chestnut’s performance today at 76.5 hot dogs eaten.

Sudo is favored to reclaim the women’s title, with odds of -1800 against the field (+900). Sudo won seven straight women’s titles from 2014-20 before sitting out last year while pregnant.

Defending women’s champion Michelle Lesco ate 30.75 hot dogs last year to claim the title with Sudo absent. But Caesars set the over/under for Sudo today at 44.5 hot dogs eaten, compared to just 29.5 for Lesco.

The morning handicap line favored Chestnut to defeat his runner-up today by 22.5 hot dogs. The contest is scheduled to start Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

