Folks cut back on spending for Independence Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Independence Day, for most, is viewed as a time to put differences aside and enjoy the liberties we all share. However, inflation has made it harder for families to afford to celebrate the same way they’re used to.

“We’ve been going through some tough times as a nation and I think this is a day that we can all come together, especially to celebrate our freedom and just have a great time,” said Thomas Kadair.

Instead of heading to the beach, Kadair has decided to hang back and save on having to pay for gas for the trip.

“It’s definitely noticeably different for sure. Today we’re just over at one of our friends’ pools grilling and hanging out,” Kadair added.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says grocery prices are expected to shoot up 9% with no sign of that changing in sight.

“We were going to the hub-in store right over here in Port Allen and the Jucifer that we typically buy, a six pack, I remember being 10 or 12 bucks...it was $20 at the store which is crazy. So, we just went and got some Michelob Ultra instead,” Kadair continued.

To try and save some money this year, he and his friends decided to cut back on some of the spending and do things a little differently. That’s specially the case when it comes to the meat.

“We went with a cheaper cut this time. We did some New York strips and some ribeye’s. Before, I would love a good filet mignon but those were 40 or 50 bucks. And then we also were going to get some sweets but instead we ended up making our own cake,” Kadair explained.

Kadair says he believes the cost of things has made it harder for some to even feel like celebrating at all this year. He says regardless, he and his friends are still proud to live in what they consider the best country on earth.

“You can still celebrate because it’s America and we’re free. So, we’re in the best place possible to celebrate. But I do think it does affect probably the lower income bracket more. I’m just grateful to be in the USA and to be born here and raised here,” said Kadair.

BRPD and local officials want to remind everyone to stay safe and not to drink and drive.

