Baton Rouge man’s body found in Lafayette; police investigating

Police in Lafayette are investigating the suspicious death of a Baton Rouge man.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Police Department said it is investigating the suspicious death of a Baton Rouge man whose body was found on Monday, July 4.

Investigators said the body of Christopher Smith, 37, of Baton Rouge was found on Gilman Road around 3:15 a.m.

They added the cause of death is unknown and is pending an autopsy by the coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

