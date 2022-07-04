Baton Rouge man’s body found in Lafayette; police investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Police Department said it is investigating the suspicious death of a Baton Rouge man whose body was found on Monday, July 4.

Investigators said the body of Christopher Smith, 37, of Baton Rouge was found on Gilman Road around 3:15 a.m.

They added the cause of death is unknown and is pending an autopsy by the coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.