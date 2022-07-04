Facebook
Baton Rouge Concert Band performs on Fourth of July

American Flag generic
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Concert Band will host its 46th annual Fourth of July concert on Monday, July 4.

This free event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood.

“The band’s going to feature several patriotic pieces, some marches, some American music, and two pieces that will feature a quartet of singers— ‘God bless the USA’ and ‘This is My Country’,” said Paul Taranto, guest conductor for the Baton Rouge Concert Band.

“I think people really associate the Fourth of July and a band concert as sort of the same thing. Nothing beats an outdoor live band concert on the 4th of July for great family entertainment,” Taranto said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and an ice chest.

