Archbishop Rummel three-star CB Ashton Stamps commits to LSU

LSU Football
LSU Football(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly has been on a roll recently on the recruiting trail picking up their fourth commitment over the Fourth of July holiday weekend with Rummel three-star corner Ashton Stamps announcing his commitment to the Tigers.

Stamps is the second player to announce his commitment on Monday, July 4 joining four-star DL Darron Reed out of Columbus, Georgia. He brings the total for the class of 2023 to 10.

According to 247Sports, Stamps is the No. 32 rated player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 78 overall corner in the nation. He chose the Tigers over offers from Missouri and Nebraska.

LSU is currently rated as the No. 22 class overall in the nation according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments:

  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas
  • Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.

