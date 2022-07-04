Authorities give 4th of July safety, traffic reminders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many celebrations are happening on the 4th of July, so authorities have some things to keep in mind before you hit the road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it’ll be shutting down parts of River Road and Government Street later on July 4. The department said it’ll be beefing up staff in the downtown area. You’ll see more officers and special response teams.

Authorities are asking you to arrive early for the festivities. They said there will be lots of parking alongside the road as well as paid parking.

“You can come early and find parking lots and enjoy yourself,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD. “We’re going to have additional officers that are going to be downtown, we’re going to have our mounted patrol, we’re going to have the drone out there. We’re going to have enough officers to make sure you’re safe.”

There will be officers out there directing traffic after the fireworks show. Most people who park on the north end of River Road and the south end by Government Street normally have an easy way out.

Louisiana State Police is also anticipating a big traffic rush this 4th of July. Troopers are urging drivers to be mindful of congestion in the area. Drive the speed limit and don’t drive impaired.

“Use ride share,” said Tpr. Christian Reed with LSP. “Have a designated driver and we know the holiday season and Fourth of July and the celebration, we know last year Louisiana had six fatalities happen. We know when a person is impaired and a person is not restrained, they have a high risk of being in a fatal crash.”

If you think someone is impaired while driving, dial *577 to reach LSP.

