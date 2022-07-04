3 arrested after deadly shooting just outside Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - A deadly shooting just outside the city limits of Ponchatoula has led to the arrest of Breona Johnson, 18, Devonte Collins, 24, and an unidentified 15-year-old, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 3. Investigators found Joshua Taylor, 21, with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital and later died, according to investigators.

The investigating revealed the deadly shooting happened after a robbery.

All three people arrested in the case face several charges.

Breona Johnson, 18, of Roseland

Second degree murder

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Aggravated battery (poisoning)

Devante Collins, 24, of Slidell

Second degree murder

Aggravated assault with a firearm

15-year-old female

Second degree murder

Aggravated battery (poisoning)

