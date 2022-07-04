3 arrested after deadly shooting just outside Ponchatoula
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - A deadly shooting just outside the city limits of Ponchatoula has led to the arrest of Breona Johnson, 18, Devonte Collins, 24, and an unidentified 15-year-old, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 3. Investigators found Joshua Taylor, 21, with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital and later died, according to investigators.
The investigating revealed the deadly shooting happened after a robbery.
All three people arrested in the case face several charges.
Breona Johnson, 18, of Roseland
- Second degree murder
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Aggravated battery (poisoning)
Devante Collins, 24, of Slidell
- Second degree murder
- Aggravated assault with a firearm
15-year-old female
- Second degree murder
- Aggravated battery (poisoning)
