3 arrested after deadly shooting just outside Ponchatoula

Devonte Collins, 24 (Left) and Breona Johnson, 18 (Right)
Devonte Collins, 24 (Left) and Breona Johnson, 18 (Right)(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - A deadly shooting just outside the city limits of Ponchatoula has led to the arrest of Breona Johnson, 18, Devonte Collins, 24, and an unidentified 15-year-old, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 3. Investigators found Joshua Taylor, 21, with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital and later died, according to investigators.

The investigating revealed the deadly shooting happened after a robbery.

All three people arrested in the case face several charges.

Breona Johnson, 18, of Roseland

  • Second degree murder
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Aggravated battery (poisoning)

Devante Collins, 24, of Slidell

  • Second degree murder
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm

15-year-old female

  • Second degree murder
  • Aggravated battery (poisoning)

