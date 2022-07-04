2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Amant Gators

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - There are going to be lots of new names in the starting 22 for St. Amant, as the Gators were the stop for Sportsline Summer Camp on Monday, July 4.

And it all begins with the most important position on the field. Cole Poirrier was the Gators’ quarterback for the past two seasons, there is now a wide open competition with multiple contestants.

The O-line is going to be leading the way for senior running back Joshua Morrise, the unquestioned leader in the backfield after splitting carries with Taz Paul last season.

Although the Gator defense returns just two starters, there is still plenty of experience and depth on that side of the ball.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.