Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Amant Gators

St. Amant Gators
St. Amant Gators(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - There are going to be lots of new names in the starting 22 for St. Amant, as the Gators were the stop for Sportsline Summer Camp on Monday, July 4.

And it all begins with the most important position on the field. Cole Poirrier was the Gators’ quarterback for the past two seasons, there is now a wide open competition with multiple contestants.

The O-line is going to be leading the way for senior running back Joshua Morrise, the unquestioned leader in the backfield after splitting carries with Taz Paul last season.

Although the Gator defense returns just two starters, there is still plenty of experience and depth on that side of the ball.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU adds another DL commit in four-star Dashawn Womack
LSU Football
Archbishop Rummel three-star CB Ashton Stamps commits to LSU
LSU Football
LSU lands four-star DL Darron Reed
Birmingham Stallions face Philadelphia Stars in 2022 USFL Championship
Birmingham Stallions win 2022 USFL Championship over the Philadelphia Stars