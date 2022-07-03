Victim identified in deadly shooting on Iroquois Street, 1 other injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a victim who was shot and killed on Iroquois Street as Nikolas Ell, 26.

Police said Ell was shot and killed during an altercation around 6:12 p.m. Saturday, July 2 in the 3100 block of Iroquois Street.

A 27-year-old acquaintance, who was also shot, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries following the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

