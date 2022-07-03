Victim identified in deadly shooting on Iroquois Street, 1 other injured
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a victim who was shot and killed on Iroquois Street as Nikolas Ell, 26.
Police said Ell was shot and killed during an altercation around 6:12 p.m. Saturday, July 2 in the 3100 block of Iroquois Street.
A 27-year-old acquaintance, who was also shot, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries following the incident, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
