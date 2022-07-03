Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Tropics quiet down, scattered storms possible

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today, with a 30% chance of afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3(WAFB)

Rain chances will stay around 30% for 4th of July Monday, with highs around 92.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3(WAFB)

There is no chance of severe weather, and rain amounts will be generally low. Forecast highs will be between 92 and 94 for much of the week. Rain chances are in each day, but nothing significant, and no washouts expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3(WAFB)

As for the tropics, after only one named storm in the entire month of June, we’ve had two days, and two new storms back to back, with Tropical storms Bonnie and Colin. Neither are a threat to the Gulf, with not much else in the tropics at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 3(WAFB)

Have a great and safe 4th!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 1
Storm pattern continues for couple more days; TS Bonnie forms in Caribbean
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, July 2
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 2
Jared Silverman gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, July 2.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 2
Jared Silverman gives the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, July 2
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 2