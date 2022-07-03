Tropics quiet down, scattered storms possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today, with a 30% chance of afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances will stay around 30% for 4th of July Monday, with highs around 92.

There is no chance of severe weather, and rain amounts will be generally low. Forecast highs will be between 92 and 94 for much of the week. Rain chances are in each day, but nothing significant, and no washouts expected.

As for the tropics, after only one named storm in the entire month of June, we’ve had two days, and two new storms back to back, with Tropical storms Bonnie and Colin. Neither are a threat to the Gulf, with not much else in the tropics at this time.

Have a great and safe 4th!

