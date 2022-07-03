Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase involving a kidnapping suspect led to the Causeway Bridge being temporarily closed Saturday evening.

Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 4100 black of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie. Multiple suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the people living there. One of the suspects took one of the occupants and left the location.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office spent the day locating the suspects until they were later spotted in New Orleans East.

When deputies attempted to confront the suspects they fled and led officers on a pursuit through multiple parishes heading towards the Causeway.

The suspect’s vehicle was disabled and the four suspects were apprehended. The missing victim was found in the vehicle and only suffered minor injuries; he is expected to make a full recovery.

The four suspects will be facing a number of charges related to the home invasion and kidnapping along with the vehicle pursuit that ended with their capture.

This story is still developing.

