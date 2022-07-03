Person killed, another injured in shooting near Iroquois Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Saturday evening to a deadly shooting at the corner of Iroquois Street and North 31st Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

Police say one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

