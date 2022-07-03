Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Person killed, another injured in shooting near Iroquois Street

8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb
8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Saturday evening to a deadly shooting at the corner of Iroquois Street and North 31st Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

Police say one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Fleur de Lis Pizza.
Fleur de Lis Pizza closing until further notice after 70+ years
Family and friends gathered Saturday, June 2, to celebrate the life and legacy of the late...
Funeral services held for Jaylon Ferguson
A shooting investigation is underway on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive, according...
Shooting on Bard Avenue under investigation
Jared Silverman gives the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, July 2
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 2