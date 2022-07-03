Person killed, another injured in shooting near Iroquois Street
Published: Jul. 2, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Saturday evening to a deadly shooting at the corner of Iroquois Street and North 31st Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
Police say one person was killed and another was seriously injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
