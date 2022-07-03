Facebook
Open house allows public to meet Baton Rouge public defenders

The event will take place at the Southern University Law Center.
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Public Defender’s Office is holding an open house event for members of the public Thursday, July 7.

The goal is for the public to meet with public defenders and get any legal questions answered. The event will take place at the Southern University Law Center between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

An ask the lawyer event will happen earlier in the day followed by a training for attorneys who would like to earn ethics and professionalism hours. The day will wrap up with a meet and greet featuring Chief Baton Rouge Public Defender Lisa Parker.

The events throughout the day are free and open to the public.

