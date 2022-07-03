Facebook
Male dies in house fire in Springhill

2 people were in the home at the time
A male resident died in a house fire in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill...
A male resident died in a house fire in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill during the evening of July 2, 2022, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office reports.((Source: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office))
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana deputy fire marshals are investigating a deadly house fire.

It happened about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at a house in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office posted on Facebook.

“Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; but one, a male resident, was unable to escape.”

More information will be released as it becomes available, spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

