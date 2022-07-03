Male dies in house fire in Springhill

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana deputy fire marshals are investigating a deadly house fire.

It happened about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at a house in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office posted on Facebook.

“Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; but one, a male resident, was unable to escape.”

More information will be released as it becomes available, spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said.

