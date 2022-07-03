Jayce Berfect started his own trash business in Ascension Parish, now it’s got everyone’s attention

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Many have seen him on social media or working hard in the subdivisions of Ascension Parish.

Jayce Berfect is on a mission and that is to take out his neighbors’ trash.

Jayce Berfect (Trash 2 Curb/ Facebook/Jamyra Berfect)

“So, summer was approaching and I asked them if they wanted to go to summer camp, and he said ‘no.’ I was like okay, well you have to do something because you can’t just stay inside all day and play your game,” says Jayce’s mom, Jamyra Berfect.

Seven-year-old Jayce got the idea when he took out his family’s trash can. He wanted to create his own business helping others get their trash to the curb.

“He offers trash can service on the day before, the day before the trash people pass. Then for additional, he’ll wash it for you the day they pass or the day after,” explains Jamyra.

From there, Jayce’s “Trash 2 Curb” took off. Jayce even expanded the business to cleaning trash bins for folks who needed a little extra help, and he is even hiring a few co-workers.

Jayce Berfect (Trash 2 Curb/ Facebook/Jamyra Berfect)

“We have a lot of calls in from a lot of people saying how well he’s doing, a lot of parents are like you know they wish their kids would do stuff like that.”

Jamyra says she is proud of her son. She adds that his days now are not just spent at home, but instead helping out his community.

Plus, he’s getting a chance to learn a valuable experience, hard work always pays off.

Jayce Berfect (Trash 2 Curb/ Facebook/Jamyra Berfect)

“He [does] enjoy working because he [does] get to come home after a day’s work and play his games, but because he’s so tired it’s not all day. So, that’s a good thing,” says Jamyra.

Jayce and his mother say they are planning to continue the business even as Jayce goes back to school. Jayce says he plans on using the money to help with his college education, and he dreams of being astronaut.

You can visit Jayce on Facebook here.

