BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on North 39th St. near Cain St.

According to BRPD, this shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, July 2.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

