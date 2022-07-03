Fleur de Lis Pizza closing until further notice after 70+ years
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Baton Rouge’s most iconic restaurants announced Saturday, July 2, that it is temporarily closing due to a staffing shortage.
Fleur de Lis Pizza, located on Government Street, made the announcement on Facebook Saturday evening.
They are best known for their round-the-world pizza.
