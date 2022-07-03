Fleur de Lis Pizza closing until further notice after 70+ years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Baton Rouge’s most iconic restaurants announced Saturday, July 2, that it is temporarily closing due to a staffing shortage.

Fleur de Lis Pizza, located on Government Street, made the announcement on Facebook Saturday evening.

Fleur de Lis Pizza shared this message on its social media page Saturday night, July 2. (WAFB)

They are best known for their round-the-world pizza.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.