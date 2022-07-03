Emergency officials respond to Springfield boat fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people are being treated for burns after their boat caught fire in Springfield.

Emergency officials responded to a boat fire that injured three people in Springfield on Saturday, July 2. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, their deputies and first responders with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 assisted the occupants of a boat that was running rough and then caught fire on Saturday, July 2.

Three people were transported for the treatment of burns, according to the sheriff’s office.

