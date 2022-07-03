Facebook
Emergency officials respond to Springfield boat fire

Emergency officials responded to a boat fire that injured three people in Springfield on Saturday, July 2.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people are being treated for burns after their boat caught fire in Springfield.

Emergency officials responded to a boat fire that injured three people in Springfield on Saturday, July 2.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, their deputies and first responders with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 assisted the occupants of a boat that was running rough and then caught fire on Saturday, July 2.

Emergency officials responded to a boat fire that injured three people in Springfield on Saturday, July 2.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Three people were transported for the treatment of burns, according to the sheriff’s office.

