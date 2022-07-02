Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Warning for pet owners and ways to be proactive during 4th of July weekend

Follow these tips to help keep you pets safe over the 4th of July weekend.
Follow these tips to help keep you pets safe over the 4th of July weekend.(KTIV)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fireworks are a beloved part of the Fourth of July, but they can be loud and anxiety-inducing for our furry friends.

“Fireworks are fun for people, but not for animals,” said Jillian Sergio, Executive Director of Companion Animal Alliance.

Sergio said the Fourth of July is one of their higher intake periods.

“First thing is leave your pet at home if you’re going somewhere to watch the fireworks or going to a friend’s house for a barbeque,” she said.

Leave your pets inside, set them up in a dark room, turn on music and a TV. Sergio said this will distract them from the sounds outside.

“So they get out,” she said. “Especially with the weather we have this weekend – rain, storms, fences get blown open. So make sure you’re checking all your gates, all your fencing is secure, and make sure your pet is microchipped. If it is not microchipped, it may be a little late in the game to get it.”

Sergio said if that’s the case, write your phone number on their tag.

If you don’t have that, write it on the collar with a marker.

“That way if your pet does get out, we hope it doesn’t, it can get home as soon as possible,” she said.

If you or someone else’s pet goes missing, check Facebook groups and the Nextdoor app. They help connect people who may be missing their furry loved ones.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Fireworks are a beloved part of the Fourth of July, but they can be loud and anxiety-inducing...
Warning for pet owners and ways to be proactive during 4th of July weekend
Independence day fireworks show
4th of July Events
On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern...
Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls to star in new series on ESPN+
Beat the Louisiana heat: Go ice skating at the River Center