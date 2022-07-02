Warning for pet owners and ways to be proactive during 4th of July weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fireworks are a beloved part of the Fourth of July, but they can be loud and anxiety-inducing for our furry friends.

“Fireworks are fun for people, but not for animals,” said Jillian Sergio, Executive Director of Companion Animal Alliance.

Sergio said the Fourth of July is one of their higher intake periods.

“First thing is leave your pet at home if you’re going somewhere to watch the fireworks or going to a friend’s house for a barbeque,” she said.

Leave your pets inside, set them up in a dark room, turn on music and a TV. Sergio said this will distract them from the sounds outside.

“So they get out,” she said. “Especially with the weather we have this weekend – rain, storms, fences get blown open. So make sure you’re checking all your gates, all your fencing is secure, and make sure your pet is microchipped. If it is not microchipped, it may be a little late in the game to get it.”

Sergio said if that’s the case, write your phone number on their tag.

If you don’t have that, write it on the collar with a marker.

“That way if your pet does get out, we hope it doesn’t, it can get home as soon as possible,” she said.

If you or someone else’s pet goes missing, check Facebook groups and the Nextdoor app. They help connect people who may be missing their furry loved ones.

