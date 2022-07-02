Two days, two tropical storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After only one tropical storm formed the entire month of June, the Atlantic has already seen two tropical storms form in the first two days of July! Tropical Storm Bonnie is no threat to the US, but could make history, should it become a category one hurricane in the Pacific. That would mean a tropical storm formed in the Atlantic, then moved into the Pacific and became a hurricane. As for Tropical Storm Colin, it formed unexpectedly this morning on the South Carolina coast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 2 (wafb)

Our local forecast this holiday weekend still calls for a mix of sun and clouds both days, with a 70% chance of showers and storms today, and 40% for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 2 (wafb)

No severe weather is expected at this time, but heavy downpours will certainly be possible, especially later today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 2 (wafb)

The 4th of July will be similar, a 40% chance of showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 2 (wafb)

There are decent rain chances in each day in the 10-day extended forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 2 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.