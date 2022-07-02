Standout Ravens, La. Tech LB died from fentanyl-laced cocaine, examiner says

BALTIMORE (WAFB) - West Feliciana High and Louisiana Tech star linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Ferguson died after police responded to a home in the northern district of Baltimore where they found him unresponsive and being treated by medics. Baltimore Police said that there were no signs of trauma found and that no foul play was suspected. A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health said Ferguson’s death on June 21 was ruled an accident.

A viewing and funeral service for Ferguson is scheduled for Saturday in St. Francisville, Louisiana, according to a post from his fiancée, Doni Smith.

Ferguson played locally at West Feliciana before starring at Louisiana Tech and breaking the FBS record for career sacks with 45 and he broke former Raven Terrell Suggs’ record of 44.

The former Bulldog was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 36 games for Baltimore with 62 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

During his time at Tech he was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 while leading the nation in sacks with 17.5 and sacks per game with 1.35 while ranking No. 2 and No. 1 in C-USA in tackles-for-loss with 26.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.