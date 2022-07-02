Shooting on Bard Avenue under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The call about the shooting came in around 9:30 a.m. One patient was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening at this time, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back at a later time for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.