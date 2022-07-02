Shooting on Bard Avenue under investigation
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The call about the shooting came in around 9:30 a.m. One patient was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening at this time, according to police.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back at a later time for more details.
