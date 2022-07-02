Registration opens for BREC summer sports leagues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Teams can begin registering for 2022 BREC junior and adult summer leagues.

The leagues are for several sports including basketball, softball, women’s kickball, sand volleyball, and others.

BREC wants to also remind teams about several COVID-19 prevention measures in place during sporting events. The measures include sanitizing benches before and after each game. Also, only nine players are allowed to congregate in one area at a time.

Registration is currently open and will close on July 31, 2022. All league registrations are held online or at the BREC administration building on Florida Boulevard. For more details about registering for summer leagues, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.