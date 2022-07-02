One person in serious condition after shooting in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on West Magnolia Drive in Baker, according to emergency officials.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Magnolia Drive and appears to have been related to a domestic situation. The suspected shooter is in custody, according to police.

