One person in serious condition after shooting in Baker, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on West Magnolia Drive in Baker, according to emergency officials.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Magnolia Drive and appears to have been related to a domestic situation. The suspected shooter is in custody, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

