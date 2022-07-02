Facebook
LPSO investigating shooting on Hwy 16

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting along the 25,000 stretch of Hwy 16 in Denham Springs.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, this shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

Police say the victim appears to have non-life threatening injuries at the moment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP.

