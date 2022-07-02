LPSO investigating shooting on Hwy 16
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting along the 25,000 stretch of Hwy 16 in Denham Springs.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, this shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
Police say the victim appears to have non-life threatening injuries at the moment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP.
