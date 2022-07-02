Jay Clark adds Utah’s Cammy Hall as grad transfer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head gymnastic coach Jay Clark has added Utah’s Cammy Hall to the team and she will finish out her career in purple and gold. Hall announced the decision via Instagram on Friday, July 1.

“Blessed to have the opportunity to do my 5th year of gymnastics at LSU,” Hall said on Instagram.

In 2021 Hall was a member of the All-Pac-12 Conference team on vault. She has a career-best score of 9.95 on vault and has hit 30-37 career routines for Utah.

Last season for Utah she posted a season-best score of 9.925 at UCLA. She also scored a 9.90 vs. Oklahoma.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.