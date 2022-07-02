JACQUES TALK: Todd Walker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball legend Todd Walker is arguably the greatest player in LSU baseball history.

He put together three incredible seasons and broke several SEC and LSU records with unprecedented numbers.

Walker was a two-time first-team All-American, a 1993 national champion, and chosen as the eighth overall selection by the Minnesota Twins in the 1994 Major League Draft.

He went on to play twelve seasons in the major leagues and these days excels as a broadcaster for ESPN.

