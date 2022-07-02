Facebook
Family and friends celebrate life, legacy of Jaylon Ferguson during funeral services

Funeral services were held for Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Louisiana Tech star Jaylon Ferguson.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends gathered Saturday, June 2, to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Louisiana Tech star Jaylon Ferguson.

Funeral services for Ferguson were held at the Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church in Saint Francisville.

“You think back to some of the different stories. Everybody sitting in this room, that will carry on,” Coach Joe Sloan said.

Ferguson was a standout athlete at West Feliciana High School. He went on to play for Louisiana Tech, where he was a freshman All-American and All-American in his junior year.

Ferguson finished his career as the all-time leader in sacks in FBS history with 45. He holds the single-season record for sacks at La Tech with 17.5

He most recently was drafted by the Ravens in 2019 and played in Baltimore for the past three seasons.

