CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - A bear cub was rescued in North Carolina after a plastic container was stuck on its head.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission posted photos of the cub on its Facebook page.

It happened in Asheville, when the cub was climbing up a tree with the container on its head as its mother stood nearby.

A biologist was able to remove the container without harming the animal.

The cub was reunited with its mother and began nursing shortly after.

To help prevent these issues, authorities advise campers to secure food and trash by recycling and to remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

