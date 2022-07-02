Facebook
Binge drinking is worse for your health than a daily drink, study finds

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT
(CNN) - How often do you enjoy an alcoholic drink? If you classify yourself as a moderate drinker, there’s a better than 50-50 chance you’ll engage in binge drinking.

A new study found moderate drinkers, defined as having a drink a day over a week, account for more than 70% of binge drinking cases, where people drink a week’s worth of alcohol in one sitting.

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine study’s co-author says a focus on average consumption by itself hides underlying drinking patterns.

More than 1,200 drinkers aged 30 and older were studied from 2004 to 2005 and 2015 to 2016, with moderate and heavy drinkers separated.

Over the time frame, researchers found moderate drinkers made up nearly 80% of those with alcohol problems.

Those in the group binge drinking had five times better chance of developing alcohol-related health issues.

The takeaway: Problems are tied to how much a person drinks rather than how often.

Researchers say public health efforts need to focus on moderate drinkers.

